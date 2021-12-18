SHA closes meat processor and warehouse in Saskatoon over rodent contamination

A Saskatoon meat processor and warehouse has been closed after officials found the majority of the facility's food had been "significantly contaminated" by rodents.

In a news release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehouse has had all of its food seized.

The facility, located at 325 - 20th St. West in Saskatoon, was visited by public health inspectors on Dec. 15, Dec. 16, and Dec. 17.

The inspectors found that the majority of the food at the location had been significantly contaminated.

Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehouse offered food for direct sale to the public and provided food products to other establishments in the province.

All food at Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehous was secured within the facility.

The SHA said anyone or any business that has purchased products from the facility or its warehouse should immediately discard any products that are in permeable packaging.

All food products in intact, impermeable packaging should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with soap and water or a solution of 15 ml bleach to one litre of water.

The sanitization should be completed before the packaging is opened or the contents are consumed, the SHA said.