Sask. Health Authority flags 4 Prince Albert, Sask., businesses for COVID-19 exposure
Person who tested positive visited businesses while likely infectious
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is flagging four businesses in Prince Albert that were visited by someone who was likely infectious with COVID-19.
The authority says the visits took place between August 22-26.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, the person visited the Cornerstone Walmart from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST. They then visited the Cornerstone Original Joe's from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The next day, the person visited the Cornerstone Mr. Mike's from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Finally, on Wednesday, August 26, the person visited the Real Canadian Superstore from noon to 12:45 p.m.
Health officials are asking anyone who was at those locations to immediately self isolate if they currently have or have had COVID-19 symptoms. They are also asked to call HealthLine 811 to arrange testing.
Anyone who is not showing symptoms is asked to self-monitor for 14 days.