Sask. Health Authority flags 4 Prince Albert, Sask., businesses for COVID-19 exposure

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is flagging four businesses in Prince Albert that were visited by someone who was likely infectious with COVID-19.

The authority says the visits took place between August 22-26.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the person visited the Cornerstone Walmart from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST. They then visited the Cornerstone Original Joe's from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The next day, the person visited the Cornerstone Mr. Mike's from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Finally, on Wednesday, August 26, the person visited the Real Canadian Superstore from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Health officials are asking anyone who was at those locations to immediately self isolate if they currently have or have had COVID-19 symptoms. They are also asked to call HealthLine 811 to arrange testing.

Anyone who is not showing symptoms is asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

