SHA declares COVID-19 outbreaks at three Saskatoon schools

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three Saskatoon schools- École Forest Grove School, Saskatoon Misbah School and Centennial Collegiate.

In all three cases, the SHA is investigating probable cases of the Omicron variant.

The SHA notified the Saskatoon Public Schools division about the outbreak declarations on Tuesday. Communication about the outbreaks has been shared with students, staff, and families at each school.

Since school started September 1, the SHA has confirmed 15 cases of COVID-19 connected to École Forest Grove School. While Saskatoon Misbah School has had three confirmed cases this school year, Centennial Collegiate had 17 cases.

In this school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has been notified of 363 positive cases at 56 schools in the division, the school division said in a news release.

Saskatoon Public Schools, the largest school division in the province, operates 49 elementary schools, 10 secondary schools, one associate school and one alliance school. The division serves more than 26,000 students and employs approximately 2,600 staff.

The present safety protocols at schools include mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning.