Four Regina businesses flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is cautioning residents about possible COVID-19 exposures at four Regina businesses.

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited all of these businesses while they were likely infectious.

The first business detailed by the SHA is the Tim Horton's at Victoria Square between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Then, on the same day between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., the person visited the Golden Mile Superstore location.

The next day, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. the person was at the Urban Planet, located at 921 A Albert Street. Following that, the person then went to the Costco at Anaquod Road between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The SHA is advising people who were at these businesses during these time frames to immediately self-isolate if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms presently or in the past.

Those who were in the areas, but are not exhibiting symptoms, are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 virus include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, sore throat and chills.