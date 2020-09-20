Health Authority flags six businesses in three communities for potential COVID-19 exposures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued an alert of possible COVID-19 exposures at six different Saskatchewan businesses.

A news release from the SHA indicates that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 may have visited these locations while infectious. Anyone who was present at these locations and is showing symptoms is asked to isolate immediately and to call 811 to set up a test.

Anyone who was present at the time, but is not showing symptoms, is asked to self-monitor for the next 14 days.

Saskatoon

Carver's Steak House on Sept. 10 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Grainfields on 8th Street on Sept. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Garden Cafe at the Saskatoon Inn on Sept. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Willows Golf and Country Club on Sept. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Prince Albert

Tim Hortons at 3223 2nd Ave. West on Sept. 17 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Waskesiu Lake

Hotel and dining area of the Hawood Inn at 851 Lakeview Drive on from 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, coughing, headaches, fever, runny nose, sore throat and chills.