DNA samples, gas-soaked rags among evidence in SGI's Top 5 foiled fraud attempts of 2018

SGI is using tools ranging from the latest science to old-fashioned detective work to sniff out fraud cases.

The insurance company's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) looked into about 1,400 cases of suspected insurance fraud in 2018, according to a news release.

SGI estimated the SIU saved the Crown an estimated $5.6 million in fraudulent claims in 2018. SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said those numbers are on par with years past.

McMurchy said fraud is not a victimless crime.

Those added costs are passed on to the customer because the Auto Fund runs on a break even basis, he said.

"Every fraudulent claim paid out costs customers more (in premiums)," he said.

Here are the top five fraud attempts uncovered in 2018, as chosen and described by SGI:

D-N-Airbags

A person reported that their keys were stolen after their vehicle was involved in an accident where several parked vehicles were hit just blocks from their home.

The SIU investigator on the case didn't think the story held up.

They obtained a DNA sample from the vehicle's deployed airbag. It matched the vehicle's owner.

The claim was denied and the person had to pay back the $15,000 in damages that SGI initially paid out to cover his vehicle and the others that had been damaged.

Firestarter

A person claimed that their truck started on fire after they left it to warm up.

SIU thought the explanation was a smokescreen.

Investigators found gas-soaked fabric and evidence that multiple fires had been purposely set in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, surveillance video from a building nearby shows someone approaching the truck and moving about, opening different doors and then returning indoors. Seconds later, the video shows snow melting off the truck's roof and the individual shown earlier returns to the scene.

The $28,000 claim to replace the truck was denied and the suspect was charged with arson for fraudulent purpose.

SGI says its special investigation unit saved the agency and its customers more than $7 million last year. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Smile, you're on camera

The owner of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run claimed her vehicle had been stolen.

An eyewitness and surveillance video showed she was a passenger in the vehicle at the scene of the collision. She later confessed that her unlicensed friend had been behind the wheel at the time.

SGI denied the $60,000 claim and is recovering from the individual responsible.

Total burnout

Another vehicle that went up in flames had an owner who claimed it had been stolen.

According to a witness to the incident, there was an argument prior to the fire and they had video that showed multiple individuals leaving the scene where the vehicle had been set ablaze. The witness said a person leaving the scene said, "let it burn!"

Aided by the video evidence, SIU learned there was no theft after all and the individual was charged with mischief. SGI's total savings were $4,400 for the vehicle, which was a total loss.

Who let the dog out

A customer claimed to have swerved into a slough while attempting to avoid a dog. The vehicle was completely submerged and the claim was settled.

SGI later received a tip that there was a video showing the customer purposely driving into the slough. They had to pay back $2,000 SGI had originally paid out.