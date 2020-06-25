SGI resumes road testing for learner drivers following COVID-19 restrictions

SGI is resuming all road tests for learner drivers after months of restrictions due to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan insurer announced Thursday it has started taking appointments for road tests from applicants seeking any class of licence.

Most testing had been shut down since March due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

SGI has been running some limited tests for commercial licences or priority applicants, such as health and agriculture workers.

Applicants may face delays due to a backlog, said SGI in a news release.

"Due to testing being unavailable or highly restricted for the past several months, it's expected that there will be a high demand for road tests, so drivers are asked to be patient as they may still face a longer-than-normal wait," it said.

"Anyone who cannot get an appointment will be placed on a wait list and contacted via phone or email when an appointment becomes available."

Learner drivers who want to book an appointment must first contact a motor licence issuer to purchase a road test receipt, then submit an appointment request through the SGI website.

SGI asks drivers who don't have an urgent need to get their licence to consider waiting to make their appointments.

"We are grateful for the patience of the thousands of learner drivers who have been unable to book road tests since mid-March," said Penny McCune, chief operating officer of the SGI Auto Fund.

"Saskatchewan was the first province to resume offering road tests of any kind and we are the first to reopen testing completely across all classes."

McCune said SGI will continue to explore ways to increase its testing capacity while keeping customers and employees safe.