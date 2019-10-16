SGI, province inject 250K to expand Northern Alcohol Strategy

Saskatchewan Government Insurance, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Corrections and Policing are providing a combined $250,000 to support the implementation of alcohol strategies in La Loche, Creighton and English River First Nation for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The provincial government made the announcement Wednesday.

"Since this work began in 2016, it has gathered significant support and buy-in from community leaders in the north," Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

"We are excited to move into the next phase of this work with SGI's help, so that we can continue to reduce alcohol-related harms."

Work on a Northern Alcohol Strategy began in 2016. The program has already been implemented in La Ronge.

Changes in La Ronge included limiting liquor sales on certain days and cutting back on the hours liquor can be sold. Other strategies include a 'wet house' where people are able to consume alcohol in a supervised setting.

There have been small improvements in alcohol misuse, related injuries and deaths in La Ronge. Emergency hospital visits are down eight per cent.

SGI seems satisfied with La Ronge's progress so far. A spokesperson with the Crown corporation said if the work changes even a few people's behaviour about impaired driving, it's a success.

SGI is concerned especially with motor vehicle injuries and fatalities related to alcohol misuse.

Community-led initiative

According to the Ministry of Justice, planning and creation of any strategy starts at a grassroots level.

Community members, including youth and elders, have an opportunity to express their needs and views. Consultation groups are then aided by Northern Alcohol Strategy (NAS) staff.

The funding announced Wednesday will help with engaging stakeholders, co-ordinating training and developing surveys.

There are no specific benchmarks attached to the funding. The program will look different for every community.

SGI's overall goal remains reducing impaired driving to zero.

The NAS initiative also supports addiction treatments and family and youth-targeted events that are alcohol-free.