SGI to keep buying automated licence plate readers

This summer, RCMP officers used an automated licence plate reader (ALPR) to track down an impaired motorist at the Country Thunder festival.

With 138 of the devices now mounted on Saskatchewan law enforcement vehicles, police said they've also used the plate readers during Amber Alerts, in tracking stolen cars, and in locating drivers who have outstanding criminal warrants.

In Saskatoon, Inspector Patrick Barbar said vehicles red-flagged by the scanners often lead officers to charge drivers with multiple infractions.

This automated licence plate reader is one of seven currently mounted on Saskatoon police cruisers. It can scan up to two thousand vehicle plates in a standard 12-hour shift. (CBC)

"These systems are capable of telling us when people have warrants for their arrest as well both for criminal and provincial infractions." Barbar said. "We do get quite a few hits for that as we're patrolling"

Catching unregistered vehicles, as well as unlicenced or suspended drivers

On any given day, Saskatchewan Government Insurance says there are 54,000 suspended drivers in this province.

That's more than the combined populations of both North Battleford and Prince Albert.

"If you're suspended, you should not be behind the wheel," said SGI's Tyler McMurchy.

He said some motorists still drive despite losing their licences due to impaired driving, medical conditions, or repeated traffic or criminal convictions.

That's why SGI has spent $4.1 million installing automated plate readers on law enforcement vehicles around the province.

Over the next year, the Crown corporation plans to buy and mount 18 more ALPRs on patrol vehicles, including some belonging to conservation officers.

Plate readers 'extremely effective': Saskatoon police

Barbar says in Saskatoon, each camera scans roughly 2,000 licence plates during a 12-hour shift.

"We've noticed a drop from the first weeks and months we started using them to now," said Barbar. "Word is getting around that these things are extremely effective at catching people who are either unregistered, uninsured, or suspended drivers."

This Saskatoon police cruiser is one of 138 law enforcement vehicles in Saskatchewan with automated licence plate readers installed by SGI. The insurance agency expects to buy 18 more by March 2019. (CBC)

He noted Saskatoon police do not typically share licence plate information about stolen vehicles with municipal traffic enforcement officials.

Unlike photo speed enforcement cameras, Barbar also said police must pull over vehicles red-flagged by ALPRs, issuing any tickets in person.

"We're not blindly relying on a machine to do anything here," Barbar said. "An officer still has to confirm all the information and actually interact with the driver personally."

"These devices can really make a difference when it comes to catching those suspended drivers, to catching those people who are driving around without insurance because they don't have valid plates on their car," said Tyler McMurchy, SGI's media relations manager. (CBC)

McMurchy said any motorist with concerns over privacy should remember driving is a privilege, not a right, noting licence plates are public property.

"If your licence plate is of no interest to us, it's wiped off the system right away," said McMurchy. "You really have nothing to worry about."