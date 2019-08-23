Black Stallion 5000 among 'sexual enhancement' pills seized from Saskatoon shop by Health Canada

Health Canada has seized sexual enhancement pills from a Saskatoon sex store.

On Thursday afternoon, the federal government announced it had pulled some items off the shelves at For Lovers Only on Idylwyld Drive.

The national health regulator said 14 different products with colourful names like Kangaroo Ultra 3000 and Jaguar 30000 may contain dangerous ingredients that have not been federally approved.

Some of the products contained yohimbimine, a prescription drug that is linked to high blood pressure, high heart rate and sleep disorders.

Packaging for one of the products that were seized from a Saskatoon store. (Submitted by Health Canada)

The products may also contain sildenafil, another prescription drug tied to heart attack, stroke and abnormal heartbeat.

Similar products have been seized from adult stores across the country over the past three months.

Health Canada advises anyone taking these products should immediately stop and talk to a doctor..

The announcement said the following products were seized: