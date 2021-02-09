Saskatoon woman faces multiple charges related to alleged sexual abuse of children

A Saskatoon woman has been charged with multiple offences related to alleged sexual abuse of children.

Local police said they received a report on Jan. 11 that a child was being sexually assaulted and images of the child were being shared over social media.

The incidents of abuse are alleged to have been taking place since December 2019 and involve two female victims, aged four and two.

The Saskatoon Police Child Abuse Unit, with assistance from the Integrated Child Exploitation Unit, investigated and laid numerous charges against the 25-year-old woman.

The woman is charged with sexual assault, sexual Interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, distributing child pornography, making child pornography, committing a sexual offence against a child, attempt to commit a sexual offence against a child and bestiality.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court today.