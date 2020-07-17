Sexual health educator says methods for teaching about STIs can also apply to COVID-19

Part of Natalya Mason's job for the last six years has been to stop the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

Now Mason, the education and outreach co-ordinator for Saskatoon Sexual Health Centre, says some methods for teaching sex education can be useful in helping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, one person choosing to use personal protective equipment — be it a condom or a face mask — can stop the spread of infections throughout our communities.

"I think that when we're talking about encouraging people to uptake a new health behaviour, you always want to approach it with education information and a positive attitude," Mason told Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski.

Trying to shame someone into changing their behaviour will be counterproductive, she said.

"We just want to provide them with all the information about why it's a positive decision, how it protects them and also their friends, their family and their community."

Natalya Mason is the Education and Outreach Co-ordinator at the Saskatoon Sexual Health Centre. (Submitted by Natalya Mason)

Mason said there can be of social and emotional barriers making someone not want to wear a mask.

"They might be embarrassed, they might be a little bit fearful, they might be wondering about what people are going to think about them," she said.

Since the pandemic, Mason said people are starting to have more conversations around infections and disease transmission.

"I think that there's a really interesting opportunity there for us to teach really valuable lessons about harm reduction."

Mason said there are also parallels between the tests for STIs and for COVID-19.

"People have concerns or fears about how it works, what people are going to think of them, whether or not it's going to be painful or uncomfortable," she said.

"But a lot of people who get tested will also tell you that there's an immediate relief that comes when you go into the clinic and you're getting tested."

She said regardless of the test result, people can then move forward and know what needs to be done to take care of themselves.

Just like STIs, if you are worried about possibly being exposed to COVID-19 it is good to keep track of the people that you've been in contact with to let them know of the potential risk, she said.

Being non-judgmental will encourage people to be open about their situation, Mason said.

"When someone has let us know that they are possibly positive for an infection, we thank them for just being honest and upfront with that information and do whatever we need to do to make sure that we're taking care of ourselves as well."

She said people should also be making sure their friends and family are informed of who you have been in contact with.

That means if you ask a friend over you should tell them if you've had family over or have gone to an event.

"Just making sure that we're really clear about what we've been doing as individuals and what our risk factors might be," Mason said. "That way other people have all the information necessary to make decisions that are going to be best for their health and safety."