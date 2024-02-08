Severe weather and crashes lead to closure of Highway 1 west of Moose Jaw

A large section of Highway 1 west of Moose Jaw, Sask., is closed Thursday because of severe weather conditions and multiple crashes.

Both lanes are closed from from Rush Lake, about 30 kilometres east of Swift Current, to Chaplin, about 80 kilometres west of Moose Jaw, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

The eastbound lane closure also extends further east, almost to Mortlach.

A semi jackknifed near Parkbeg just before 11 a.m. CST, leading to a long, slow-moving line-up.

WATCH | A semi in the ditch on Highway 1 eastbound near Parkbeg, Sask.: Semi in the ditch on Highway 1 eastbound near Parkbeg, Sask. Duration 0:17 Highway Hotline says a crash on Highway eastbound west of Mortlach, Sask. has closed all lanes of traffic. This video appears to show police on site of the crash.

Some of the road is on a downward slope and the highway there is extremely icy, according to a news release by the RCMP.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area as officers and responders work to open the road.

Some Saskatchewan hospitality was on display, as a local farmer was seen helping out.

There is no update on when the highway will be open again. You can check the highway hotline to get latest updates.