Province says some services to be moved out of Saskatoon's Lighthouse

The Saskatchewan government says it plans to move some services currently offered at Saskatoon's Lighthouse Supported Living facility elsewhere.

The statement comes after recent revelations that the head of the Lighthouse was using shelter funds for personal loans.

"The Lighthouse faces challenges including governance, management and financial controls, along with safety concerns due to the concentration of services in one location," the province said in an email statement.

"In consideration of these concerns, the Government of Saskatchewan will transition services to other partners."

The Lighthouse is a non-profit, charitable organization that provides supported housing and services to vulnerable populations. It operates a shelter in Saskatoon and previously operated one in North Battleford. It also has a subsidiary, Blue Mountain Adventure Park Inc., which runs an outdoor adventure park near North Battleford.

The government said the transition will take time and that there is no fixed date.

"We want to ensure that we get this right and that clients are well-supported. We will work with our community partners and organizations to ensure that these important services continue."

Saskatchewan's Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky said Thursday in an interview with CKOM radio host John Gormley that the "reasonable transition" will involve the Lighthouse's independent living facility and stabilization unit — which were receiving operating funding from the ministry — moving out.

A separate housing side of operations will remain with the Lighthouse, Makowsky said.

Nobody from the Lighthouse was made available for comment Thursday.

Makowsky also said the emergency shelter services from the Lighthouse would move to Saskatoon Tribal Council's wellness centre. But Chief Mark Arcand, tribal chief at Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), said Thursday evening that information was news to him.

"Nothing's been confirmed at this point," Arcand said.

'A positive step in the right direction': Arcand

Arcand said he was open to the government's announcement.

"We're happy to take on those services as long as we have the proper support in place and the proper facilities."

He said STC has the expertise, accountability, transparency and proven good outcomes to take on the additional services, but that the STC centre is already operating at full capacity.

"We've been at capacity since the day we opened. That's 70 to 75 beds per night. So, right now, if they close the doors on the Lighthouse, we wouldn't be able to take anybody," Arcand said.

"We have to work together to find some solutions, because shutting it down immediately will not be beneficial to our community, as it'll be more homeless people with nowhere to go."

Chief Mark Arcand says Saskatoon Tribal Council would be happy to take on the services as long as proper support and facilities are in place. (Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada)

Calling the decision "a positive step in the right direction," Arcand said STC has been working on a new facility to expand the wellness centre away from downtown.

"That facility won't be ready to go maybe until the fall or later, depending on the amount of renovations that have to go in and."

Arcand said once renovated, the facility will have about 110 to 120 beds, with a commercial kitchen, laundry services and proper shower facility services.