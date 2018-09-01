Saskatoon-based business fined $75K for inadequate supervision on mutual fund sales

A Saskatoon-based business with sub-branch offices throughout Saskatchewan and Alberta is being fined $75,000 by a regulatory association after acknowledging it had failed to adequately supervise its branches and people involved in the sale of mutual funds.

A settlement hearing was held in Saskatoon this past week with Sentinel Financial Management Corporation before a three-member panel.

The hearing panel approved the Aug. 9 settlement agreement between Sentinel and the Prairie regional council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) the organization that regulates operations, standards and conduct of Canadian mutual fund dealers.

Sentinel agreed that between July 2012 and July 2016, it failed to adequately conduct proper trade supervision to ensure that clients were getting orders that were suitable to them and were in line with their investment objectives, and failed to keep adequate records of trade supervision.

It also acknowledged it had failed to properly supervise two approved persons, with respect to trade suitability and the collection of "Know Your Client" information.

Sentinel also agreed it failed to complete reviews of sub-branches and their approved persons, either adequately or at all, contrary to MFDA policies.

Under the agreement, Sentinel must pay the $75,000 fine, as well as hearing costs of $10,000, and has acknowledged it must comply with all MFDA bylaws, rules and policies, as well as securities legislation and regulations.

This is not the first time Sentinel has been fined by the MFDA.

In a 2011 settlement, Sentinel acknowledged it had failed to conduct proper trade supervision on a daily basis.

It was fined $35,000 in that case.