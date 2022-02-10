Semi-trucks burst into flames during series of early morning crashes along Highway 11

Three semi-trucks caught fire after colliding on Highway 11 between Girvin and Davidson, Sask., early Thursday morning. Saskatchewan RCMP say it was only one of several crashes along that stretch.

Officers were first called to the scene of the semi crash around 3:15 a.m. CST, according to an updated news release from RCMP on Thursday afternoon.

When Mounties arrived, they found three semis up in flames.

Investigators have since determined the crash began when a semi collided with another that had been pulled over at the time. Soon after, a third semi crashed into both big rigs.

All of the drivers reported minor injuries, RCMP said.

WATCH | Video shows fiery crash on icy Highway 11 Video shows fiery crash on icy Highway 11 near Davidson, Sask. Duration 1:09 A multi-vehicle crash just south of Davidson, Sask., delayed Highway 11 traffic for several hours Thursday morning. 1:09

Around the same time, roughly five kilometres south of this crash, police said a different semi crashed into another truck that was stopped on the road.

RCMP said the semi driver in that crash was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver wasn't hurt.

Meanwhile, while en route to the scene of another crash, a Davidson Volunteer Fire Department fire truck rolled with two firefighters inside.

One of the firefighters was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other didn't report any injuries, police said.

RCMP say to 'drive with caution' as conditions improve

Around 6 a.m. CST, the Ministry of Highways had closed the section of Highway 11 — between Davidson and the Highway 2 junction — around the triple-semi crash.

About an hour later, the road was reopened with one lane of traffic open in each direction.

RCMP said emergency crews were still at the scene around 2:15 p.m. CST.

Drivers were told to expect "significant delays" as traffic was guided through by Mounties.

"Road conditions were extremely icy early [Thursday] morning but have now improved significantly," Sgt. Robb Karaim from the Craik RCMP said in a news release.

"We still ask that motorists continue to drive with caution."

As of 4:30 p.m. CST, the Saskatchewan government's Highway Hotline had lifted all "travel not recommended" advisories across the province.

City of Saskatoon deals with slick conditions

The City of Saskatoon said sidewalks and streets — both graded and snow-packed — were wet and icy Thursday morning, but crews were prepared.

City officials said 16 units were out applying salt and sand, focusing on major streets, bridge decks and intersections.

However, before city crews made it out, the Lethbridge Hurricanes were met with slick conditions while trying to get into SaskTel Centre early Thursday morning. The WHL team is set to take on the Saskatoon Blades Friday night.

Apparently <a href="https://twitter.com/SaskTelCtr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaskTelCtr</a> doesn’t have heated ramps… 😂🤣 <a href="https://t.co/6XNZ907nkS">pic.twitter.com/6XNZ907nkS</a> —@WHLHurricanes

Late Thursday afternoon, city officials said crews were readying once again for another round of rain, snow and dropping temperatures.

"Staff and equipment are prepared to respond to any type of weather affecting road conditions overnight and around the clock," the City of Saskatoon wrote in a news release.

In preparation for the overnight weather changes, officials said crews have been applying additional sand at intersections and clearing a path to catch basins where water from melting snow is ponding on streets.