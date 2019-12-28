Woman in critical condition after being hit by semi on Sask. highway

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck on a major highway Saturday evening in west-central Saskatchewan.

According to an RCMP release issued Monday morning, the woman was one of two drivers involved in an earlier rear-end crash on Highway 16 about three kilometres east of Lashburn, Sask., near the border with Alberta.

"[The] two drivers were both standing outside their vehicles to exchange information," according to the release.

The semi-truck tried to swerve around the collision scene and instead hit both vehicles and the female victim, RCMP said.

The woman, 35, is in critical condition in an Edmonton hospital. No one else was reportedly injured.

The RCMP noted driving conditions on the highway were bad that day, with near-zero visibility, high winds and heavy snow.

No charges have been laid, "as the investigation is still ongoing," according to the RCMP.