Saskatoon city hall temporarily closed after man self-harms with knife in lobby: police

Saskatoon police say a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after harming himself with a knife at city hall on Monday.

City hall is now closed until noon Tuesday in order to help provide the necessary mental health support and counselling to staff, according to the City of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release that the incident occurred at the city offices on the 200 block of Third Avenue N. at about 2 p.m. CST.

"Police responded to City Hall after reports that a man was in the lobby and threatening to cause harm to himself," the release said.

"The man then did produce a knife and caused injury to himself before police could intervene."

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition, police said.

City Manager Jeff Jorgenson says there were many staff members who saw what happened. He says some may be deeply affected by the traumatic incident.

"We understand what our staff members and first responders are going through, and we support them," said Jorgenson in a statement.

"Our thoughts are also with the man that paramedics took to the hospital."

Police said the man did not make any threats against other people. A city spokesperson said in an email the incident is believed to be unrelated to city hall.

The advance polling station at city hall, accessible through door 1A, will stay open, according to the city.