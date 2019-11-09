Vintage Tiger Moth trainer will do flyover to honour veterans on Remembrance Day

When Don Macpherson sits in the 1942 Tiger Moth training aircraft, he feels the presence of the pilots who were in that seat before him.

"I wonder how many of them survived the war," said Macpherson, the volunteer director at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre in Saskatoon.

"And how many of them, if they survived the war, are even alive today — because the average age of World War II veterans is pretty close to 90."

The planes are themselves a rare sight these days — but on Remembrance Day, if you look up into the sky over SaskTel Centre, you'll see the Aviation Museum's bright yellow Tiger Moth fly over after the service as a tribute to veterans.

The Tiger Moth was a British-designed aircraft that was shifted to Canada so pilots could train safely during the Second World War, Macpherson said during an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"It was designed and built as a primary trainer for pilots, who would usually spend about 40 hours flying the aircraft and then move on to something a little more sophisticated," said Macpherson, who is a former pilot.

Training Canadian pilots during the war also involved establishing about two dozen new airports, he said.

"Saskatoon and Regina and other locations had airports built pretty much in their backyard. And that is a legacy that has proven very, very profitable to our city."

The 1942 Tiger Moth biplane is part of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre's collection. (Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre)

He said the museum's Tiger Moth was built in Toronto, and has some Canadian touches.

"First of all, you can't do aerobatics at 8,000 feet without some kind of protection in January in Saskatchewan," Macpherson said.

"So the Canadian version has a sliding canopy, which provides some protection, and there is also an induction heater, [but] that's a little more decorative than functional to be honest.

"You'll never be really warm, but you won't freeze to death."

He said the museum's fully restored Tiger Moth is pretty close to what pilots would have flown during their training.

"There have been a few minor changes mandated by Transport Canada regulations, but beyond that it's just like it was when it rolled out of the factory."

Don Macpherson is the volunteer director Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre. (CBC News)

The museum can even arrange for you to take a ride in the Tiger Moth — though you may want to choose a warmer month.

At a relatively leisurely top speed of 100 km/h, "it's not a fast airplane," said Macpherson, but "it's a great ride.

"You get a chance to fly over the city and see where you live. They roll by peacefully and comfortably and it's just a lovely sensation. You feel comfortable and you feel safe."

'A piece of history'

On top of that, "you have a strong feeling that you're part of a piece of history."

That history includes many pilots who trained in Canada, but didn't make it through the war.

"Bomber Command took an awful beating, and the life expectancy was quite low to be honest," Macpherson said.

"I missed the war by many years, thank goodness. My father didn't. He was there and nobody came out of that war — whether you're army, navy or air force — without being deeply affected by what you saw and what you did.

"And so when I sit in that airplane I get a strong feeling of the people that have been there before."

The Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre usually ends shortly after noon and the flyover will be co-ordinated so everyone at the ceremony can come out and see the plane.

For a closer look at the plane you can visit the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum, located at 5 Hangar Rd.