2 more charter flights carrying fleeing Ukrainians to arrive in Regina Wednesday night
Gov't says with these arrivals, more than 1,500 displaced Ukrainians will have come to province
The Saskatchewan government is preparing for two charter flights carrying another 200 Ukrainian evacuees to arrive in Regina Wednesday night.
The Ukrainian citizens, who embarked from the Polish capital of Warsaw, will arrive after a short layover in Edmonton.
"Saskatchewan's approach to welcoming Ukrainian citizens is unique and speaks to Saskatchewan's character," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a Wednesday news release.
"I am extremely proud of the work that is being done to ensure Ukrainian citizens are safe and comfortable."
A previous charter flight landed in Regina in early July.
The government said that with Wednesday's arrivals, more than 1,500 displaced Ukrainians will have come to Saskatchewan since the conflict began.
The government said incoming passengers will be provided temporary accommodations in Regina to allow them access to key supports and information related to living in Saskatchewan.
A settlement reception centre will be set up, and will include on-site personnel to answer questions and issue Saskatchewan health cards, assist with setting up bank accounts, provide information about housing, employment, education, income assistance and community support.
The government has partnered with humanitarian organizations like Open Arms and Solidaire on this initiative.
Information about programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485, by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca, or by accessing online resources at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story stated 230 Ukrainians would be arriving on the flights. This was due to information provided by the province. It has since clarified that, in fact, 200 Ukrainians would be arriving.Aug 10, 2022 10:10 AM CT
