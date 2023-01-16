Critics bring claws out for Sask. Premier Scott Moe's 5-year anniversary

Critics of Premier Scott Moe used the five-year anniversary of his swearing into office as an opportunity to air a variety of grievances against the Saskatchewan Party leader.

Moe's party made little fanfare of the milestone, with only a social media post on Jan. 27 to commemorate Moe's ascension to the party leadership.

5 years ago today, Scott Moe became the new leader of the Saskatchewan Party.<br><br>Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/PremierScottMoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierScottMoe</a> for your hard-work and dedication to our province! <a href="https://t.co/xtWYqGoz01">pic.twitter.com/xtWYqGoz01</a> —@SaskParty

Meanwhile, the provincial Opposition NDP held a news conference on Thursday to read a list of ways it says the premier has failed the province in the past half-decade.

"When we look over the Scott Moe years, there's not a lot to celebrate," Opposition leader Carla Beck said Thursday.

"[He] has shrunk the economy, he has stalled job growth and he has sent our kids packing — that is, if they can find a flight out of the province."

Beck pointed to the province's gross domestic product, which dropped 6.4 per cent from 2018 to 2021, the largest drop among provinces.

Beck also referenced interprovincial migration and the approximately 35,900 people who left the province from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022.

Aleana Young, the Opposition's job critic, called the province's job, population and GDP growth "dismal," labelling the Saskatchewan Party leader and his predecessor as the worst economic managers in Canada.

She said the province's job growth (three per cent) and full-time job growth (two per cent) are the worst in Canada and said the low unemployment rate — something the government has touted — is due to the number of people moving out of the province.

The Saskatchewan Party government responded by saying the Opposition was cherry-picking statistics to "run down Saskatchewan's people and industries."

In an emailed statement, Minister of Trade and Export Development and Immigration Jeremy Harrison said the province has an all-time population high and the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada — with record employment numbers for women and Indigenous people.

"We have the fastest growing economy in the country, with the Conference Board of Canada predicting that Saskatchewan will lead the pack this year and next year," it said.

"There are new schools and new hospitals, with thousands of new staff in those facilities. Exports in our province are at record levels and continue to grow."

Opposition leader Carla Beck, centre, and job critic Aleana Young, left, criticize Scott Moe's leadership five years to the day he was sworn in as Saskatchewan's premier. (CBC)

When asked about how a provincial NDP government would have combated the issues she was outlining, Beck didn't provide any specific policies, but mentioned the minimum wage, and talked about speaking with industry and community.

Young said the NDP would better support new business owners and that it had repeatedly called for a return to the family reunification class of the Saskatchewan immigration nominee program.

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president Lori Johb said unions are left out of conversations about employment in the province and called the state of employment in Saskatchewan a "disaster."

"When you really look at the numbers … we're at the bottom of almost everything," Johb said.

"There has been no access to good wages and decent jobs."

Johb said the government needs to push to use Canadian steel sourced from companies like Evraz Regina.

In June, Evraz said it had laid off 170 workers since May because of the company idling its large-diameter pipe fabrication work.