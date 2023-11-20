Moe stands by social media post accusing Sask. NDP of 'supporting antisemitism'

Premier Scott Moe doubled down Saturday on his comments where he previously called a chant used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the Saskatchewan Legislature "antisemitic," and alleged the Opposition NDP supports antisemitism.

Moe was asked Saturday if he regrets a social media post that accused the NDP of "supporting antisemitism."

He replied with "no."

"Because they liked at antisemitic post," Moe on Saturday in a scrum, after speaking at the Métis Nation Legislative Assembly.

"I don't know what the repercussions will be for the individual in the Opposition caucus, but I certainly stand by the comments that I made."

On Saturday, Premier Scott Moe said he stands by comments he made on the social media site X, calling a chant antisemitic and accusing the NDP of support antsemitism. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

Moe said in a post Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that MLA Jennifer Bowes, the Opposition NDP's human rights critic, liked a video posted to Instagram in which people chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The slogan is a popular refrain in pro-Palestinian protests and was among multiple chants protesters used at the legislature this week.

"Why is the NDP supporting anti-Semitism?" Moe's post said.

Moe expressed similar sentiments when speaking with reporters Thursday.

Sask. premier speaks out against 'antisemitic chant' heard during pro-Palestinian protest at legislature Duration 1:57 Premier Scott Moe has spoken out about what he called an "antisemitic chant" used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.

"We have Jewish Canadians that work in this building and they heard some chants that are very much regarded as antisemitic chants — 'from the river to the sea,' for example," he said.

Asked about the situation Thursday, NDP Leader Carla Beck said that was the first time she had heard about it.

"But let me be very clear. The phrase that was used is not acceptable," Beck said. "I'll be looking into that and I'll deal with it."

Moe also accused Beck of holding a secret meeting with protesters.

Beck said her party has had many meetings with individuals concerned about the Israel-Hamas conflict, including one on Nov. 14 with students calling for a ceasefire, and with members of the Jewish community.

"None of these meetings are secret. It's so transparent."

A post by University of Regina Students for Justice in Palestine on Instagram, featuring a video in which people chant 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' with a 'like' from NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes's account. (uregina.sjp/Instagram)

'From the river to the sea' means different things to different people

Israel advocacy groups in Canada, such as the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, say the slogan is an antisemitic call for the ethnic cleansing of Jewish people.

"When someone says 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' I question, 'Where do you see the Jews going?'" said Yair Szlak, president and CEO of Montreal-based Federation CJA.

"That is hate speech … because it is into the sea that they seek to send the Jews."

What 'from the river to the sea' chant means to different people Duration 4:41 A controversial chant often heard at pro-Palestinian rallies has sparked new debate in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. CBC's Thomas Daigle breaks down what the slogan means to different people.

Meanwhile, Palestinians and some Jewish academics say the slogan is not inherently threatening or hateful.

Yousef Munayyer, head of the Palestine-Israel program at the Arab Center Washington, D.C., has written extensively about the meaning of the slogan before and since Hamas's attacks on Oct. 7, which led to Israel's current bombardment of Gaza.

Munayyer said the phrase is used to reference the lack of freedoms Palestinians have in the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes the state of Israel, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"That's what has to change. That doesn't mean that there should be any violence against Israelis," Munayyer said.

Ahmad Al-Dissi, a professor in veterinary pathology at the University of Saskatchewan, says Scott Moe should work on humanizing the debate. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Ahmad Al-Dissi, a Palestinian who now lives in Saskatoon, said he and others have met with the NDP's Saskatoon caucus group and Bowes to raise concerns.

Al-Dissi referred to an Amnesty International report that calls Israel "an apartheid state." He said the chant is a response.

"The chant, 'from the river to the sea,' is one that speaks for justice, equality and human rights for the Palestinian people collectively," he said.

"No one is calling for the destruction of Jews. No one is calling for the destruction of Israel."

Moe should call for justice, equality for all: Al-Dissi

Al-Dissi, who is also affiliated with the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, said the chant should be assessed in context.

"When the label of antisemitism is thrown against your face, always humanize the debate, always bring the debate back to human rights," he said. "Whoever invokes antisemitism is just trying to shut the debate."

He said the premier should call for justice and equality for all.

"Scott Moe should speak the language of human rights for everyone. If everyone humanizes the debate, the debate will be solved. Once we try and play with the language and shut down the other side, the violence will continue."