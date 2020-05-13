Premier Scott Moe reacts to report on mistreatment of Colten Boushie family by Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a recent independent watchdog report into how the RCMP investigated the death of Colten Boushie and racially discriminated against his family adds substance to the ongoing conversation about civilian oversight over policing services in the province.

Moe was asked Tuesday about the Civilian Review and Complaint's Commission's recently released report into Boushie's fatal 2016 shooting.

Besides the finding of racial discrimination — which was accepted by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki — the civilian-led review commission concluded that RCMP officers mishandled evidence, witnesses and media releases in the controversial case, although the overall investigation was deemed professional and reasonable.

Boushie, 22, was shot and killed after he and four others from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation drove onto white farmer Gerald Stanley's property near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016.

An altercation occurred between the people in the SUV and Stanley and his son, ending in the fatal shooting.

In February 2018, a jury found Stanley, 56, not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Today we examine a scathing watchdog report — which condemned the RCMP for racially discriminating against Colten Boushie's mother — and the narratives that shaped the case.

Moe says he has not read full report

Soon after the shooting, Boushie's family complained of being mistreated by the RCMP, including an officer telling Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, to "get it together" moments after she was informed of her son's death.

Unlike a prior review of the complaint by the Saskatchewan RCMP, the complaints commission fully backed the family's allegations in its report, which was publicly published on the commission's website on Monday after details were first reported by the Globe and Mail and other media on Saturday.

The provincial government did not issue any statement about the report on Monday, unlike the federal Public Safety Canada office.

Moe was asked Tuesday afternoon by Stephanie Taylor of The Canadian Press if he had read the report and if so what he thought of how officers were found to have treated Baptiste.

Moe said he had not read all of the CRCC's findings.

"I will be having a look at it as soon as I am able," Moe said Tuesday, when asked about the report during a COVID-19 news conference. "I have not read the report to date. I've seen some of the coverage on what is the content of the report."

Moe said that "From Saskatchewan's perspective, I would say this really does enlighten and I think give some substance to the conversation that we've been having with respect to moving towards some civilian oversight or some public oversight of our policing services, whether they be RCMP or municipal police services as well.

"That is a discussion that has been occurring for some time in this province and I think it's a discussion that you're going to see the government in the days ahead start to take some concrete steps towards."

A provincial government spokesperson said cabinet had nothing more to add to Moe's comments.

Last summer, Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice announced that the province's Public Complaints Commission would take over the responsibility for investigation observers: the people (usually ex-police officers) previously appointed by the government to watch over investigations of serious incidents such as fatal police shootings.

The provincial complaints commission will now be in charge of recruiting those observers. When the victim of a shooting is Indigenous, two observers will now be brought in, including one of First Nation or Métis ancestry. Observers without a police background will also be allowed.

But even Brent Cotter, the PCC's chair, said "we would be better off with an independent agency conducting those investigations: a non-police agency that has the same kind of authority and resources as a police agency and that is completely independent."

Baptiste and her lawyer Eleanore Sunchild advocated for similarly enhanded police oversight in an interview with CBC's Power and Politics on Monday.

While welcoming the findings of the review commission, Sunchild pointed out its findings are not binding.

"They need to enforce these recommendations," she said. "The [federal] government needs to enforce them. They need to create some kind of body for accountability and there has to be a timeline put on it as well."

