Former NHL player hired as permanent head coach of Humboldt Broncos

A former player for the Los Angeles Kings has been named head coach of the Humboldt Broncos.

Scott Barney was appointed interim head coach and general manager of the team in December, after former coach Nathan Oystrick stepped down.

"I'd like to thank the Humbold Broncos organization for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," wrote Barney in a news release. "I look forward to moving my family to the community and starting this new chapter in our lives."

Barney was originally appointed assistant coach of the team this summer. His career included stints with the Atlanta Thrashers and the L.A. Kings, as well as time playing in China and South Korea.

The Broncos, still shaken by a bus crash in April 2018 that left 16 people dead and 13 injured, made it to the quarter-finals in this year's Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) championships.

"We are very proud to have Scott signed on to lead our organization for the next three seasons," wrote club president Jamie Brockman. "He demonstrated a real passion and humility that we really liked."

Barney's professional hockey career was threatened after he suffered a debilitating back injury in 1999, which took him off the ice for three years. He eventually did recover and did make a comeback.

The coach and general manager has now been signed to a three year contract.