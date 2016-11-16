Supreme Court dismisses appeal of gang boss who ordered hit and killed wrong person

A gang boss who was convicted of first-degree murder in Saskatchewan and ordered to serve a life sentence won't get a new trial.

The Supreme Court of Canada decided Thursday not to hear Joshua Petrin's application for a new proceeding.

The decision effectively nixes Petrin's final legal recourse for overturning his 2016 conviction.

Petrin, the former leader of the N.W.T. and Alberta drug gang White Boy Posse, was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Lorry Santos.

Two men shot the 34-year-old mother at her Saskatoon doorstep in 2012.

Petrin's original trial heard the men were operating on Petrin's orders to execute a member who had fled the gang. They shot Santos by mistake.