Sask. students among 50 in Canada to receive $100K scholarship

Saskatchewan students are among 50 in Canada to receive $100,000 scholarships in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math.

The Schulich Leader Scholarship is awarded annually to 50 high school graduates enrolling in STEM undergraduate programs at 20 partner universities across Canada.

The recipients — chosen from 1,400 nominations — include University of Waterloo student Robin Wen of Saskatoon, University of Calgary student Rylan Marianchuk, from Humboldt, Sask., and University of Saskatchewan student Lanke Vaidehee, from Saskatoon.

University of Saskatchewan student Joel Pollak, who is originally from Ontario, also earned a scholarship.

Fund established by philanthropist

The $100-million scholarship fund was established in 2012 by businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich.

He said the selected students will be among the next generation of technology innovators.

"These students will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale," said Schulich.

"With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurricular and entrepreneurial ventures."

Every high school in Canada can submit one nominee for the scholarship based on their academic excellence, entrepreneurial leadership and financial need.