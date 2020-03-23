School zone speed limits remain in effect in Regina, Saskatoon
Police are reminding drivers that school zone speed limits in Saskatoon and Regina are still in effect.
School is out, but the rules are not
"The bylaw mandates a speed limit of 30 km/h from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the months of September through June inclusive," Saskatoon police said in a news release.
U-turns are also prohibited.
Police say that, while schools are closed, there are still children and adults using the playgrounds and equipment.