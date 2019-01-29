School buses cancelled in Saskatoon as extreme cold warnings spread throughout Sask.

Extreme cold weather warnings from Environment Canada have prompted bus cancellations for most of Saskatoon's schools.

Saskatoon Public and the Greater Catholic school divisions made the announcement early Tuesday morning.

School is going ahead as usual in both divisions, as freezing air from the Arctic has created a bitter cold that's hit much of Saskatchewan and launched extreme weather warnings from Environment Canada.

Regina's public and Catholic schools cancelled all wheelchair-accessible buses, but other than that all other transportation was still in operation on Tuesday morning.

All buses serving Saskatoon Public schools are CANCELLED today due to extremely cold weather. Schools are open and classes are running as scheduled. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spslearn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spslearn</a> —@StoonPubSchools Bus service for all GSCS schools has been cancelled because of the extreme cold for Tuesday, January 29. Classes will run as scheduled. Parents, please update SafeArrival if your child is not able to attend school. —@GSCSNews Due to the extreme temperatures and windchill, transportation for students who rely on wheelchair-accessible buses has been cancelled. All schools are open. All other transportation is operating. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqrtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqrtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/fgC2XwJ45J">pic.twitter.com/fgC2XwJ45J</a> —@RegPublicSchool Because of extreme cold, RCSD has cancelled all paratramsit transportation for today. All affected families have been contacted directly. For everyone transported in yellow school buses and cabs, it’s business as usual, so please bundle up this morning! <a href="https://t.co/Wdj5TdshiW">pic.twitter.com/Wdj5TdshiW</a> —@RCSD_No81

"Let's call this a pretty typical winter situation," said Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike Rousseau.

"We have bitterly cold air that is flooding down through the eastern prairies, through Saskatchewan."

Temperatures will slide into the low -30 C region in the north-east grain belt throughout Tuesday morning. In Saskatoon temperatures are expected to drop below -30 C while in Regina temperatures could hover around the minus 29 range.

High northerly winds have created a dangerous combination with those cold temperatures. Winds blowing between 15 to 20 kilometres per hour led to wind chill values between -40 and -45 in some areas.

The winds were caused by low pressure coming in from northwest Ontario that collided with the Arctic winds.

Environment Canada has placed much of the province under an extreme cold warning starting Monday. ((Environment Canada))

Warmer air from the Pacific Ocean is expected to arrive by Thursday and will bring some relief to the province.

Rousseau's best advice was to dress in layers, and to wear a good pair of gloves (or two) and a hat.