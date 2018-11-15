SUV driver hospitalized after crash with Saskatoon school bus

The driver of an SUV was taken to hospital after a serious crash involving a school bus in Saskatoon on Thursday morning.

Sixteen students were on the bus when it collided with an SUV at the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Taylor Street at about 8:30 a.m. CST., according to a police news release. Some of the students suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the SUV ran a red light.

Ashish Tiwari told CBC News that his brother, Vivek Patawari, was the driver of the SUV. He said that Patawari owns the Karma Cafe in downtown Saskatoon and was on his way to work.

"I came here and found out the car is sandwiched between the bus and the tree. It's unfortunate to see, but my brother is fine so that's the better part of it. We'll see how it goes," he said.

"But he was awake, he's responding, he was probably just in shock. At the end, it's all about him. If he's OK I'm fine. The car, these are minor things."

Other witnesses said the kids on the bus were shaken but largely unhurt. They had bumped heads and sore feet from the impact of the collision.

Taylor Street East was closed to traffic from Cumberland to Cairns Avenue, as was Cumberland from First Street East to Isabella Street.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.