'An awful proud day': Family celebrates as Saskatoon's Brayden Schenn becomes Stanley Cup champion

Even as the seconds counted down in Wednesday night's Game 7 of the NHL finals, Jeff Schenn had trouble believing his son Brayden was about to become a Stanley Cup champion.

Brayden, originally from Saskatoon, is a centre with the St. Louis Blues, who defeated the Boston Bruins to win the championship Wednesday night.

"It was unreal," his dad, Jeff, told The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie on Thursday. He was in Boston for the final game of the series on Wednesday.

"It's hard to explain.You see all the hard work they do and how bad they want it, and everybody cheered for him in Saskie.

"I must have got 200 texts this morning and throughout the night. Everybody was watching the game and so proud."

Goaltender Jordan Binnington and Brayden Schenn celebrate in the seconds after winning the Stanley Cup in Game 7. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Blues downed the Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday, to win their first-ever title since joining the league in 1967.

Brayden Schenn is one of three Blues players originally from Saskatchewan, along with Regina's Tyler Bozak and Melfort's Jayden Schwartz.

Brayden scored the Blues' third goal in Game 7.

Watching his son win the Stanley Cup was 'unreal,' says Jeff Schenn. (CBC)

"That was a big goal for us, to get the third goal and give us a bit of breathing room," Jeff said. "To see your son do it was really special, for sure."

The Schenns were able to have eight family members in Boston for the game.

"He was awful happy to have us there, obviously, and share this with his brother [Luke, who is also an NHL player].

"They are not just brothers, they are best friends. That was really cool for Luke to be a part of this too."

Celebrations

Jeff said they were able to go onto the ice after the game to celebrate with Brayden — and the party carried on from there.

"We went down to the ice for a little bit and then went to a hotel near the rink and had a few cocktails, and then back to the room for a few more," Jeff said.

They flew to St. Louis Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Blues pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"St. Louis has gone crazy. They love their Blues and [a St. Louis Stanley Cup win] has never happened before," Jeff said.

"We are going to get together with the parents here tonight, and maybe meet up with the boys later and continue the celebration."

He said Brayden is planning to bring the Stanley Cup back to Saskatoon when it's his turn to have the trophy.

"We have a few plans going on. Maybe a few perogies in there from Baba," Jeff said.

But for now, the family plans to enjoy the moment.

"To finally come up and pull this off was unreal. It was great coaching and a really good team," Jeff said.

"It's an awful proud day. They just played great and it's an unbelievable feeling."