Councillor says SaskTel Centre ban on outside water bottles 'a little bit ridiculous'

A city councillor is calling a policy around prohibiting empty water bottles at the city's largest entertainment venue "a little bit ridiculous."

The remarks come after Saskatoon musician Carrie Catherine posted on Facebook she was "so disappointed" with SaskTel Centre after she was told she couldn't bring an empty water bottle to fill inside while attending a recent Saskatchewan Rattlers game.

"Do we not all agree that plastic water bottles are the worst?" Catherine asked in the post.

"Come on, SaskTel Centre — consider the waste you produce at each event and at the very least, get out of the way of your visitors when they're trying to do their part for the planet."

Coun. Darren Hill, who represents Ward One in Saskatoon, saw the Facebook post and has reached out to members of SaskTel Centre's board to express his concern.

"I kind of think it's a little bit ridiculous that they're going to take an empty bottle away from a patron as they're walking into the arena," said Hill. "Especially when their goal is to fill it up with water at the water fountains within the SaskTel Centre."

He said he doesn't support a complete ban on bottled water, but said he is in favour of people being allowed to use reusable water bottles in all civic facilities.

Darren Hill said he reached out to SaskTel Centre officials with concerns about not allowing reusable water bottles into the facility, which is Saskatoon's largest entertainment venue. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"We need to ensure that all of our civic facilities are embracing and encouraging the reuse of containers for water," he said. "Whether it's a plastic bottle or whether it's a purchased metal bottle from Wal-Mart to fill with water."

He said the city has spent a "great deal of time," developing the city's environmental goals, which include allowing citizens to take their own environmental initiatives.

SaskTel Centre's website indicates "outside food and beverages, including water, are not permitted in SaskTel Centre at any time. This includes personal water bottles and travel mugs."

However, parents with small children may bring plastic bottles of formula or milk inside.

Scott Ford, the executive director of SaskTel Centre, said the controversial policy is important to safety, event consistency and the venue's business. (Bridget Yard/CBC News)

Scott Ford, the executive director of SaskTel Centre, said the policy — which has been in place for three years — is important to safety, event consistency and the venue's business.

"That's the standard across the board for touring shows, which primarily includes concerts and the larger family touring shows," Ford said. "For sporting events, you know, we wanted it to be consistent."

He said outside containers can be used to sneak alcohol into the venue and can be dangerous if thrown.

However, he said SaskTel Centre officials will be reaching out to Carrie Catherine and Darren Hill to speak with them about their concerns and said it's doing some work to find out what approaches other large venues take.

"We we will revisit it and see if other markets have tried something different that seems to be working in their market that seems to appease the customers that are waiting to be good stewards of the environment," said Ford.

Ford said there are numerous places on-site where visitors can get water.