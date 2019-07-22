SaskTel union votes in favour of strike mandate
No strike for now, at least until after round of bargaining set for mid-August
The union representing SaskTel employees has voted in favour of a strike mandate.
Members of the Unifor Local 1S, which represents employees in Regina, Yorkton, Melville, Raymore and Kamsack, voted Monday on whether to take job action. A bargaining update posted later Monday said members have, "said yes to giving the bargaining committee a mandate and the ability to call a strike if necessary."
The union said no job action will take place until another round of bargaining, set for mid-August, is complete.
"We insisted SaskTel put a monetary offer on the table and they have committed to doing that in August," said Unifor Local 1S President Dave Kuntz in the post.
SaskTel did not immediately respond to a request for comment to the vote, but said in a previous statement that, "it is not unusual for a strike vote to occur during the process," noting Unifor must give the Crown corporation 72 hours' notice prior to any job action.
The union's update said it is seeking improvements to job security, mental health provisions and compensation.
Unifor represents slightly less than 3,000 SaskTel employees in Saskatchewan.
The update said hundreds of members voted and that employees of SaskTel's SecurTek voted in favour of a strike last month.
