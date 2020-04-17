SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19
Jazz festival latest casualty of pandemic, festival considering one-day event this summer
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, which was to run from July 3 to 12, has been postponed due to COVID-19. The festival joins a number of other provincial festivals that have been forced to change its plans, including Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan and the Nutrien Fringe Theatre Festival.
"We take solace in knowing that tomorrow we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and begin moving forward," said Marketing Director Cathy McMurtry.
"We are thankful that you will be with us as we journey forward."
While this year's jazz festival is being indefinitely postponed, organizers are already working on other possible shows.
The festival said it's committed to future events, including a one-day event in the summer, as well as a potential four-day jazz festival in the fall or winter.
The 2021 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is scheduled to run July 9 to 18.
