Union says rejected SaskTel offer is 'an insult to all our members'

The union for SaskTel workers has described the latest offer from the Crown corporation for telecommunications as "totally unacceptable."

"SaskTel's offer is an insult to all our members who work at this very profitable Crown corporation," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias in a statement.

"There has been little movement and nothing that would bring us closer to a settlement."

According to Unifor, the offer was made at meetings with SaskTel and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service that ran between Monday and Wednesday.

In a statement, Unifor said the monetary package provided a zero per cent increase until 2021, and a one per cent increase after that time.

"This is not a fair monetary package, this is a slap in the face" said Western Regional Director Joie Warnock.

"Especially when the government gave itself a 2.3 percent increase this spring."

Union members have been without a contract since the previous deal expired in March. Last month its members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Union says it is evaluating next steps

The union said on Wednesday that workers are currently in a legal strike position, and that it will be escalating its campaign for a different monetary package. Last month Unifor officials said there was a "strong majority" of members in favour of job action.

The statement released Thursday said the union is evaluating its next steps following the latest offer.

Last year, SaskTel reported $127 million in net profit. In July, the corporation released a statement saying it would not be commenting on the details of bargaining but that it remains "committed to working through the process with Unifor to finalize a new Collective Agreement."

CBC has reached out to SaskTel for a comment.