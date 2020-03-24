SaskTel sees 100 per cent increase in landline calls during COVID-19

One of Saskatchewan's major Crown corporations has had a busy month.

SaskTel said it had seen a 100 per cent call increase through its land line system as of Monday.

The company said most of the traffic is tied to toll-free numbers, including people using conference call services to connect during self-isolation.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize communications services are essential as customers have increased needs to work from home and remotely," read a statement from SaskTel.

"We are taking the appropriate steps to ensure the network continues to perform well."

Internet services have seen a spike in usage as well, with national internet traffic (to websites outside of the province) growing by about 25 to 30 per cent.

Despite the increased usage, SaskTel said its network was still working well.

"We are taking steps to make sure data capacity is adequate to handle the increased demands," read the statement.

Cell phone calls are also up by 16 per cent over the past week. maxTV services have increased approximately 10 to 18 per cent across the network compared to last week.

Access Communications, another telecom in the province, said it has also seen record number of calls, exceeding past levels on Mother's Day and other holidays.

SaskTel said it had waived data overage charges for wireless and fusion Internet customers.

Telus was waiving any home internet overage charges and roaming charges in other countries.

Access Communications has committed to offer free preview channels on its TV service and was broadcasting COVID-19 information on its daily programming.