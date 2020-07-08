SaskTel estimates COVID-19 cost corporation $10.7M in year-end report

Saskatchewan's telecommunications Crown corporation says it has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, SaskTel estimated the pandemic has cost the corporation $10.7 million in income for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

It's not clear how much more impact the pandemic will have on the corporation.

"It is clearly going to have a financial impact on us," said SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett. "It will depend on the duration of the pandemic and the impact that it has on the broader economy in the province of Saskatchewan."

Burnett said the lost revenue is mainly accounted for by the corporation's interest deferral cost and its decision to waive data overage fees.

"It was something in the neighbourhood of about $600,000 a month that we were willing to forego collecting in favour of allowing customers the ability to have virtually unlimited access to data during the peak of a pandemic," said Burnett.

COVID-19 has also changed how SaskTel's network operates, as more people are working from home over the internet.

He said the company's business is changing, with more people opting to access SaskTel services online.

"We are even now in the process of trying to retool to make sure that we can achieve our customers expectations and of course keeping our customers and our employees safe."

SaskTel says 90 per cent of its employees are continuing to work from home due to the coronavirus.

In total, SaskTel reported operating revenues of $1.2 billion in 2019-20, a $5.8 million gain from the previous year.

During that time, it spent about $263 million in capital improvements across Saskatchewan.