SaskTel Centre erupts in Saskatoon Blades first postseason win at home in series against Pats
Blades on cusp of advancing as Pats face do-or-die game 6 at home
On the ice, Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats players were in a heated scuffle along the boards in the last seconds of game five, but above them hovered small bursts of pyrotechnics and the sound of screaming fans.
The Blades topped the Pats in a 4-2 victory Friday, their first postseason win at home in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs. The SaskTel Centre has been filling to the brim in recent games to watch both the prospective top draft pick Connor Bedard and the Saskatoon Blades, who finished fourth overall in the league.
"I think they've got the energy and the talent to go all the way to the Memorial Cup this year and we're very excited about it," said Ed Bobiash, his fluffy blue wig one of the handful spotted around the rink in support of the blue-and-gold Blades.
More than 12,000 fans packed seats at the SaskTel Centre for game five, an unsurprising turnout for the series but a stark comparison to last year's playoffs when about 3,400 fans attended game four in Saskatoon between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades.
Bobiash and his family have been to most of the games in the seven-game series, including all home games, with the Blades now ahead 3-2.
"We [haven't] had a team like this in years."
Young fans Sawyer Kolb and Everett Goshulak were conflicted on who to cheer for — the 17-year-old phenom Bedard or the Blades.
"I try to copy the stuff that they do," said Goshulak, agreeing he saw the junior hockey players as role models when perfecting his own on-ice handles.
Shane Cardinal brought along his daughters from Whitewood, Saskatchewan, all dressed in Pats jerseys, his own signed by Bedard.
"Watching him now, it's been great … can't wait to see him in the NHL," he said of the Pat's captain.
After the game, Blades defenseman Tanner Molendyk said it was likely their team's best start of the series, with the Blades gaining a two-goal lead less than six minutes after puck drop.
The first three goals of the game were scored a little more than 10 minutes into the first period, with Bedard scoring with a quick slapshot on a Pats powerplay. The Pats powerplay is leading the league in the post season (36 per cent).
Molendyk said it's great to earn the win in front of a massive home crowd. Before Friday, neither team had earned a victory in their home arena.
"It's kind of disappointing to not get the win when in your home building, to get that win [tonight] is huge," he said.
The Blades win is the first conclusion since game one not requiring overtime.
The Pats will host the Blades Saturday night for game six. A Pats loss would send the Blades to the second round.
Corrections
- This article previously said the Saskatoon Blades were fifth overall in the Western Hockey League 2022-23 regular season. In fact, they were fourth overall.Apr 08, 2023 2:34 PM CT