Saskatoon Blades owner proposes taking on bigger role in management of SaskTel Centre

City councillor Troy Davies says a proposal from the Saskatoon Blades could play a key role in any future plans for a new downtown arena.

On Monday, councillors on the city's governance and priorities committee will discuss a letter from the WHL hockey team that proposes the Blades' owner, the Priestner Sports Group, taking on "a more significant role in the operation and management of SaskTel Centre."

While the letter does not go into great detail, it talks about entering into a partnership with the city and said it had an "extensive plan for the management, operation and finances" of the building in such a relationship.

Councillor Davies, who also serves on the SaskTel Centre board, believes the idea has merit and should be explored.

"I think it's a very positive sign that they want to further invest within our city," said Davies.

"I think it shows how the Priestner family really loves Saskatoon and wants to be more invested in Saskatoon."

The Priestner Sports Group bought the Saskatoon Blades in 2013 for an undisclosed amount from the Brodsky family, which had owned the team since 1976.

Davies said that the team has been an anchor tenant in SaskTel Centre for decades and that other cities have successfully entered into co-management agreements with outside partners.

He also said that a co-management agreement could also potentially work into plans for a new downtown stadium. City council is still in preliminary discussions around building a stadium and entertainment district, and has not yet released a list of candidate sites where the building could be located.

Davies said councillors have been clear that if a stadium is to be built, the project would not be paid for through property taxes. He said other cities have raised money through hotel and rental car surcharges, and a co-management structure could work into that plan.

"From my perspective, sitting on the board, any decisions made from now till next year to five years from now will align with what's going to be the future of the building," he said.

"So if we are going to do a downtown arena eight to 10 years from now, it has to make sense as to what we're going to put together now."

SaskTel Centre is also emerging from tough financial times. According to the city budget, SaskTel Centre lost $3.6 million in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was facing down a $1.6 million deficit in 2021.

"Thankfully, the building has been run efficiently, where there were reserves put in place for something exactly like this," said Davies.

"So the building and the organization is still doing OK. But at the same time, that doesn't solve what's going to happen in the future."

SaskTel Centre is owned by the City of Saskatoon and governed by a city-appointed board of directors.

Davies said any decision will likely not be made for some time. He plans on making a motion for administration to look at co-management of other arenas in other cities and report back to council.

Blades' General Manager Colin Priestner said the family would not be commenting until after Monday's meeting.