SaskPower workers head to Manitoba to help restore power to thousands

SaskPower is supporting crews in Manitoba to restore power to people affected by Sunday's snowstorm, the Crown corporation said in a statement.

Twenty-three SaskPower employees travelled to the neighbouring province as part of a Mutual Assistance Agreement.

These agreements are established between utility providers and are often used in severe weather events, like the storm.

In addition to personnel, SaskPower said the corporation will provide equipment and materials.

Approximately 21,000 Manitoba residents remain without power as the provincial utility provider, Manitoba Hydro, attempts to repair damaged power lines and poles.

In Winnipeg alone, the city estimates it will take tens of millions of dollars to fix the damage.

The Canadian Red Cross confirms thousands of people have been evacuated from a dozen Manitoba communities.