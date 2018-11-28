SaskPower charges up changes to solar program

Sunnier days are ahead for Saskatchewan homeowners who generate solar power.

SaskPower is changing its Net Metering Program by giving participating homeowners more time to use banked credits, longer contracts and a simpler rebate application process.

The Net Metering Program allows customers to generate up to 100 kilowatts of power to decrease their monthly power bills and get credit for the excess power they generate.

SaskPower's goal is to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030. (CBC)

Banked credits

With the changes banked credits will now last for three years rather than one and customers will sign a 10-year contract rather than two.

There are about 1,400 Net Metering customers with a total capacity of just under 14 megawatts (MW). The program has been approved to Nov. 30, 2021, or until it reaches the 16 MW cap, whichever comes first.

Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower, said the changes create more certainty for customers.

Duncan said the program will add 16 megawatts of renewable and carbon neutral electricity to the province's grid.

Reducing emissions

SaskPower has a goal of reducing emission by 40 per cent by 2030.

"The vast majority of renewable generation that will go toward our emissions goal will be from utility-scale projects, as they are the most cost-effective and efficient means of adding power to the grid," said SaskPower president and CEO said Mike Marsh.

1,600 solar panels produce 400 KW of power at this farm near Craik, Sask. (Submitted by 2B Green Solar Power)

"But we also know there is a growing interest in customer self-generation. SaskPower is committed to supporting those customers and, by continuing to do so, we get to learn more about how this type of renewable generation works in our generation mix."

SaskPower offers a one-time rebate equivalent to 20 per cent of equipment and installation costs to a maximum payment of $20,000.