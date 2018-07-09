SaskPower income almost triples due to increased demand, lower natural gas prices

SaskPower brought in considerably more money this past year, according to its annual report.

The Crown corporation took in $146 million in 2017-18, an increase of $90 million from 2016-17.

It credits increased usage power usage, a rate increase and cheaper natural gas for the additional revenue.

"Every winter, we continue to see new peak power demand records being set," said SaskPower president and CEO Mike Marsh in a news release. "The increase in energy use last year is the equivalent of adding 150,000 homes onto the grid."

The power company also said it is still on track to meet and exceed federal emission regulations by 2030. That would mean a decrease in emissions by 40 per cent from 2005 levels.

SaskPower also noted its debt ratio remains within the company's targeted range.

This year, the company spent $996 million on upgrading the provincial power grid.