Expert skeptical frost alone caused massive Sask power outage

An expert in North American electrical grids is questioning Sask Power's explanation for Tuesday's massive power outage.

"This isn't the craziest I've heard, but it is an unlikely explanation," said Robert McCullough, who has 40 years of experience consulting for public utilities and private energy firms in Canada and the U.S.

"It doesn't mean it hasn't happened. It just means in my 40 years in the business, I just haven't seen it."

Parts of Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan and other communities had no power for much of Tuesday..

SaskPower official Jordan Jackle said it was caused by heavy frost on the power lines. The frost formed several days ago and worsened with a lack of sunshine, he said.

The frost caused multiple lines to fail, Jackle said. That caused three major power stations to automatically shut down.

"It just grew and grew," Jackle said.

SaskPower estimated between 175,000 and 200,000 households and businesses lost power during the height of the blackout.

The Crown utility said a power failure Wednesday morning in communities north of Saskatoon including Cudworth, Wakaw and Colonsay was not related to Tuesday's event, but was likely also related to frost.

SaskPower gets 33,000 calls

Jackle said SaskPower received 33,000 calls from concerned residents.

"We had hundreds of people in the company working to get this power back on, whether it's out in the field or in various control rooms across the area. We really do thank everyone for their patience and their support," Jackle said.

Oregon-based expert McCullough, who has worked for utilities in Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and B.C., is skeptical. He admitted he has no specific knowledge of the Saskatchewan incident, but said he's never heard of frost alone causing this kind of shutdown known as a "cascading distribution outage."

He said ice storms frequently weigh down and damage individual lines, but don't cause the shutdown of three, or even one, power plants.

"It doesn't cascade up to a region-wide outage. The system should be resilient to handle frost," he said.

Much more frequently, the cause is the failure of a power plant itself or human error. Companies can be reluctant to admit these causes, he said.

For example, officials initially blamed U.S. blackouts on the East Coast of 2003 on downed trees, he said. In the end, it was revealed to be human miscommunication and error. McCullough compared it to his cat knocking a vase off the table and then hiding in the corner.

SaskPower says Frost is believed to be behind many of the outages in Saskatchewan this week. (Submitted by SaskPower)

McCullough said it will be interesting to read an official report on the incident. Canadian and American utilities file reports on major outages to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. He expects it to be filed soon.

An initial review of the NERC website Wednesday afternoon did not show any filing. Calls to staff there were not immediately returned.

Jackle said they'll review the incident to see if they can learn from it. He said there could be more smaller outages in the coming days because the frost is still thick in some areas.

Power remained out late into the night Tuesday just outside Rosetown, but a worker reached at the Dinsmore health centre Wednesday morning said power had returned.

All hospitals in the Saskatchewan Health Authority were reporting normal activities and all schools in Regina and Moose Jaw will be open.