SaskPower confirms massive outage caused by heavy frost

The lights are back on across most of the province.

As of Wednesday morning, power had been restored in the massive area including Regina, Moose Jaw and Estevan.

SaskPower official Jordan Jackle confirmed heavy frost as the cause of a massive outage across much of the province Tuesday.

It lasted most of the day and into the evening. Jackle said heavy frost on power lines caused multiple line failures.

"It just grew and grew," he said.

SaskPower estimates between 175,000 to 200,000 households and businesses lost power during the height of the blackout.

The line failures caused three major power stations to automatically shut down.

The crown utility said a power failure north of Saskatoon including Cudworth, Wakaw and Colonsay on Wednesday morning was not related to Tuesday's event, but was likely also related to frost.

SaskPower gets 33,000 calls

Jackle said they received 33,000 calls from concerned residents.

"We had hundreds of people in the company working to get this power back on, whether it's out in the field or in various control rooms across the area. We really do thank everyone for their patience and their support," Jackle said.

Jackle said they'll review the incident to see if they can learn from it. He said there could be more smaller outages in the coming days because the frost is still thick in some areas.

Power remained out late into the night Tuesday just outside Rosetown. But a worker reached at the Dinsmore health centre Wednesday morning said power had returned.

All hospitals in the Saskatchewan Health Authority were reporting normal activities and all schools in Regina and Moose Jaw will be open.