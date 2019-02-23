SaskPower buys $285K condo in La Ronge, citing recruiting challenges

​SaskPower says it has purchased a condo in La Ronge to help with some of the challenges it has been having in recruiting power line technicians to that area.

Spokesperson Jordan Jackle said the Crown utility looked at options such as renting, leasing or putting employees up in hotels — but it found this was most cost-effective way to attract and accommodate shift workers in order to maintain staffing levels.

"From what I understand, we weren't necessarily seeing the number of applications that would have been typical," he said.

"And so what we decided to do in this situation was again establish a residence so we could have people working on shift. They could come into the community and work eight days and then they would have six days off."

Jackle said the public utility normally has seven power line technicians in La Ronge, but has been operating with only five for almost a year.

However, he said they will again have a full complement of staff within a few weeks.

"This has, in fact, proven to be the way that we were able to get those folks interested in those positions again," he said.

He noted SaskPower has a combination of owned or leased residences in northern Saskatchewan for this reason.

Jackle said this particular residence is a four-bedroom condo with standard amenities where employees who live elsewhere can sleep and prepare their own meals while working in La Ronge.

In an order in council dated Feb. 1, the provincial government authorized the purchase of the condo on Studer Street for $285,000.

SaskPower expects to take possession on March 15.