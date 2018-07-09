SaskPower abandons carbon capture at Boundary Dam 4 and 5

​SaskPower will not be transforming Boundary Damn units 4 and 5 to use carbon capture and storage technology, the government and the utility announced Monday.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan cited the low price of natural gas and the fact both units, built in the 1970s, are near the end of their useable life, saying the business case is not there to retrofit the facilities with CCS technology as it would be quite costly.

Throughout a news conference on Monday, Duncan maintained the provincial government's belief in CCS technology, attributing the decision not to retrofit units 4 and 5 to a confluence of factors which differed from 2010 when it decided to retrofit one of its coal-fired generating units to capture and store carbon emissions.

Instead of equipping the two units with CCS, Duncan he said there's a "high-level" feasibility study underway to examine whether CCS could work at the Shand power station. The study results are due back later this year and would need to be followed by a more practical study.

The government hopes to retire Boundary Damn unit 4 and 5 in 2021 and 2024, respectively. However, that depends on an equivalency agreement, which still remains in limbo, being inked with Ottawa.

SaskPower explored other options, including hiring an independent contractor to operate the units.

SaskPower says it continues to refine its carbon capture and storage unit at Boundary Dam in Estevan. (CBC)

$90-million increase in net income

SaskPower brought in considerably more money this past year, according to its annual report.

The Crown corporation's net income was $146 million in 2017-18, an increase of $90 million from 2016-17.

It credits increased usage power usage, a rate increase and cheaper natural gas for the additional revenue.

"Every winter, we continue to see new peak power demand records being set," said SaskPower president and CEO Mike Marsh in a news release. "The increase in energy use last year is the equivalent of adding 150,000 homes onto the grid."

The power company also said it is still on track to meet and exceed federal emission regulations by 2030. That would mean a decrease in emissions by 40 per cent from 2005 levels.

SaskPower also noted its debt ratio remains within the company's targeted range.

This year, the company spent $996 million on upgrading the provincial power grid.

Marsh said on Monday a recommendation on whether or not to increase rates will be presented later this summer or fall. He said at worst case scenario, rate increases will be "moderate."