Sask. Party candidate apologizes over 'wheel of fun' game where women asked to show breasts

A Saskatchewan Party candidate is apologizing for inappropriate behaviour that he says was disrespectful to women, but he won't be losing his chance to run for office as a result.

In a 2016 article published in the Regina Leader-Post, Alex Nau, who is running under the Sask. Party banner in the Regina Rosemont electoral district, detailed a "wheel of fun" game at Country Thunder, then known as the Craven Country Jamboree.

"Depending on where the dial stops, the wheel of fun means you have to funnel a beer, show your breasts or have beer shot down your throat via a water gun," reported the Leader-Post about the game.

On Sunday, as first reported by the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Nau apologized for his behaviour.

"A number of years ago while at Craven with friends, I was involved in an interview that referenced a "wheel of fun" that included a disrespectful action," he said in the statement. "I understand how suggesting this action is disrespectful to women and regret my participation."

The statement concludes: "It was wrong. I would not do this again."

An article published in the Regina Leader-Post in 2016 where Alex Nau is quoted about participating in a "Wheel of Fun" game where one of the options was for women to show their breasts. He has since apologized about the behaviour. (Screenshot/Regina Leader-Post)

The Saskatchewan Party says Nau will not be removed from the party for his behaviour, calling it "juvenile" in a statement sent to the media.

"This behaviour was clearly juvenile, inappropriate and disrespectful and is not condoned by the Saskatchewan Party," the statement explained. "Mr. Nau did disclose this and communicated his regret and understanding of how his behaviour was disrespectful."

It continued: "Many have made mistakes at a younger age. The Saskatchewan Party takes the position that if one has learned from their mistakes and corrected their behavior, it should not disqualify you from running for office. Accordingly, Mr. Nau will remain a candidate."

Ryan Meili, leader of the NDP, says the Sask. Party has to show they understand Nau's behavior was inappropriate.



"Women deserve respect," said Meili in the statement. "Mr. Nau's behaviour falls short of that mark. Mr. Nau and Scott Moe need to demonstrate that they understand that fact."