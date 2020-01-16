Province sets new natural gas usage record, SaskEnergy says

Cold weather has filled in every corner of Saskatchewan, and patrons at restaurants might be savouring their meal just a little longer to stay out of the cold.

At Baba's drive-up window in Saskatoon, you don't even have to get out of your car to get some comfort food.

"People are like, well, I don't want to go out there, but what's worth it? Baba's perogies. That brings us warmth and makes us feel better," said general manager Rob Engle.

Rob Engle, manager of of Saskatoon staple Baba's Homestyle Perogies, says the cold doesn't scare away his clientele. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Setting a new record

Once they get home, though, it's a good bet those customers are cranking the thermostat. SaskEnergy set a new natural gas usage record Wednesday.

The previous record was set in December 2018 and tied in February 2019. SaskEnergy customers used 1.50 petajoules over a 24-hour period.

Wednesday, usage shot up to 1.56 petajoules.

A petajoule is one million gigajoules of natural gas. SaskEnergy says the average home in Saskatchewan consumes approximately 100 gigajoules of natural gas every year.

Mercury rising?

Regina and Saskatoon will be markedly warmer this weekend. But before that happens, CBC Saskatchewan asked people to send in cold weather photos from across the province.

Stuart emailed this photo, snowshoeing at Chitek Lake Golf Course on Tuesday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/embracethecold?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#embracethecold</a> <a href="https://t.co/kmlbkOppOm">pic.twitter.com/kmlbkOppOm</a> —@SLangeneggerCBC

-35C? Glenn does a 5 km run. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/embracethecold?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#embracethecold</a> <a href="https://t.co/pkKU31n3ZS">pic.twitter.com/pkKU31n3ZS</a> —@SLangeneggerCBC

HEY TWITTER! I NEED YOUR HELP!<br><br>What are your most memorable extreme cold memories?<br>This could be good or bad.<br><br>How far did you go to get to work?<br>When did you just give up?<br>When did someone save you?<br><br>Bring on the stories. I'll give away some CBC socks! <a href="https://t.co/gfaHjqxxJd">pic.twitter.com/gfaHjqxxJd</a> —@TweeterMillsCBC

Friday's expected high in Regina is –22 C, and –23 C in Saskatoon. The cold temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, before some relative relief — negative single digits — on Monday.