Lack of heavy equipment training outlined at Saskatoon construction death trial

Workers at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital construction site in Saskatoon were left to figure out on their own how to assemble and operate a 1,200-pound piece of heavy equipment on the bustling job site, a Saskatoon judge heard Friday.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, died on July 21, 2016, after the piece of heavy equipment, called a "table cart," toppled and landed on him.

Two Calgary companies are charged in connection with his death.

Pilosio Canada Inc., the supplier of the table cart, is charged with failing to ensure the equipment was safe when used with instructions.

Banff Constructors Ltd. — a subcontractor to the general contractor on the site, Graham Construction — is charged with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers," as well as not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

Two men working on the table cart crew that day testified Friday.

"It could be a very dangerous thing in the wrong hands," said Emerson Klatt. "It would have been beneficial to have on-site training."

Stephen King was the "lead hand" for the crew working with the cart that day.

He said the table carts arrived on the site disassembled. Workers figured out how to put them together and, once they were assembled, had to jury-rig safety pins for the units because they came with pieces missing.

King said managers with Graham Construction, the general contractor, and Banff Constructors were aware that he was not trained to use the equipment. No training was ever offered and he was not asked whether he wanted it, he testified.

The judge-only trial began Monday with a voir dire hearing — a process for Judge Brent Klause to rule on the admissibility of Crown evidence. This was necessitated by the absence of a potential key witness.

The trial has heard that a lone worker, Gerard McLaren, moved the table cart. McLaren is now living in Ireland and not co-operating with Crown prosecutors. The evidence suggests that key pins used to stabilize the cart had been removed prior to McLaren moving it.

Since McLaren is not testifying, workers on his crew are testifying about what they saw and knew. Judge Klause will rule on the admissibility of that evidence.

The trial continues Monday.