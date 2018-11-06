Man, 74, dies in Saskatoon workplace accident

Saskatoon police say a 74-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a business on the 800 block of 45th Street E. at about 4:45 p.m. CST. When they arrived, they found a man who had been seriously injured.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Police have not released details on the events that led up to the man's death.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.