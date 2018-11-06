Skip to Main Content
Man, 74, dies in Saskatoon workplace accident

Man, 74, dies in Saskatoon workplace accident

Saskatoon police say a 74-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident Monday afternoon.

Occupational Health and Safety investigating

CBC News ·
Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man in Saskatoon. (Occupational Health and Safety)

Saskatoon police say a 74-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a business on the 800 block of 45th Street E. at about 4:45 p.m. CST. When they arrived, they found a man who had been seriously injured.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Police have not released details on the events that led up to the man's death.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|