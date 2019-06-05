Saskatoon woman dies in jail hours after being sentenced at provincial court

Justice officials confirm that a 40-year-old Saskatoon woman died Tuesday evening at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

The woman had been in a Saskatoon courtroom that afternoon, where she had been sentenced to six months on assault and theft charges.

She was driven to the Prince Albert, Sask., jail for women after her appearance.

Officials cannot say how the woman died, but said foul play is not suspected.

The Prince Albert Police Service, the province's coroner's branch and the Justice Department are all investigating.